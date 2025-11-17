ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Martha Stewart Joins the Holiday Shelf Crew

Martha’s judging your cookies, Ghostface is lurking by the tree, and Christmas has officially lost its mind.

Budman
Christmas gets a hilarious upgrade with Martha on the Mantle and Ghostface at Your Place, giving every family a new way to celebrate — and maybe get judged a little.
Budman's iPhone

Wait... Is that Martha Stewart? You know how every year we think Christmas has officially reached maximum weirdness… and then it finds a way to level up again? Like, every time I walk into a store, there’s a new holiday trend staring me in the face. It all started with the classic Elf on the Shelf. Cute, harmless, sits there judging your kids like a tiny red-suited parole officer. Then the adults wanted in on the fun and then…  Snoop on a Stoop hits the scene. Suddenly every uncle in America is high-fiving the little Snoop figurine next to the candy dish.

And just when I thought we’d reached peak holiday chaos… along came Martha on the Mantle.

Yes. Martha Stewart.  Okay, her tiny doppelgänger is now part of the Christmas lore. I saw this thing and instantly knew the holidays were never going to be the same. Because if there is anyone who is going to call you out for not decorating properly for your holiday get-together, it’s Martha Stewart. That woman spots a crooked garland from like 50 yards away.

Did you burn those Christmas cookies? Oh, you forget the powdered sugar? Did you try to pass off slice-and-bake as homemade?
Well, guess what?  Martha on the Mantle knows. And she’s absolutely reporting back to Santa. Nobody likes crunchy, overcooked cookies, especially the big guy.

Adults Get Martha Stewart Snoop or Ghostface:

Christmas gets a hilarious upgrade with Martha Stewart on the Mantle and Ghostface at Your Place, giving folks a new way to celebrate..Budman's iPhone

Kids get Elf on the Shelf to keep them in line. Adults now get Martha on the Mantle to keep the kitchen in line. Honestly? I’m terrified. I feel like she’d judge the way I fold towels… Or not fold towels. 

But maybe Christmas sweetness isn’t your vibe. Maybe you’re more into spooky season. No worries, there’s a new holiday horror icon in town: Ghostface at Your Place.

Yup. THE Ghostface. The mask. The robe. The guy who calls you asking scary questions. You can hide him anywhere.. In a closet, around a corner, maybe next to the tree like he’s waiting to open presents. It’s festive… in a “hope-you-don’t-pee-yourself” kind of way.

So now we’ve got: 

Elf on the Shelf for the kids
Martha on the Mantle for your mom
Snoop on the Stoop for your crazy uncle
Ghostface at Your Place for your horror-loving cousin

There truly is a holiday character for everyone.

And if you’re looking for your own Martha or Ghostface to spice up the season, don’t even stress.  I found them right at Spencer’s in the Edison mall, just waiting to traumatize Christmas shoppers everywhere.

Happy Holidays… and may Martha judge your cookie game kindly.

ChristmasHolidaysMartha StewartSnoop Dogg
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
airplane departure
Human InterestThe Best Days to Fly in 2025: When to Book for Cheaper Holiday FlightsTim Staskiewicz
QDOBA
Human InterestQDOBA Turkey Trot Challenge Offers Free BurritosTim Staskiewicz
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: GameStop store signage is seen on January 27, 2021 in New York City. Stock shares of videogame retailer GameStop Corp has increased 700% in the past two weeks due to amateur investors. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Human InterestGameStop Will Let You Trade In Anything – Well, Almost – On Dec. 6
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect