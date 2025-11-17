The Weeknd Donates $350K for Jamaica’s Hurricane Melissa Relief through XO Humanitarian Fund

Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye contributed $350,000 from his XO Humanitarian Fund to aid emergency efforts in Jamaica following Hurricane Melissa. The contribution will help the World Food Program boost its work to assist up to 200,000 Jamaicans recovering from the Category 5 storm.

In late October, Hurricane Melissa tore through the Caribbean islands with roaring 185 mph winds, impacting six million people. Jamaica bore the worst damage, with officials declaring the whole country a disaster area.

The WFP has partnered with the Jamaican government to assist families facing urgent food shortages. Over 9,000 people received kits packed with rice, lentils, canned fish and meat, and vegetable oil. WFP distributed emergency food to 254,000 people throughout Jamaica, Cuba, and Haiti combined.

"We are grateful to The Weeknd for his generous support for WFP's urgent relief efforts. His compassion will provide much needed comfort and resilience to Jamaicans as they navigate this crisis," said Barron Segar, World Food Program USA President and CEO, in a statement.

Segar mentioned that WFP acts as one of the world's first responders when humanitarian disasters strike. "But our work is only possible through the generosity of our private sector donors and global partners," he said.

The singer launched the XO Humanitarian Fund back in 2022, partnering with World Food Program USA to combat the global hunger crisis. Proceeds from his After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour fueled the fund.

Since its start, the fund has provided and promised over $6.5 million to deliver food and assistance to millions suffering severe hunger worldwide. Past contributions included $4.5 million for WFP's emergency response in Gaza and $2 million supporting emergency food assistance for women and children in Ethiopia.

Earlier in 2025, the fund allocated $1 million to assist Los Angeles County firefighters and affected residents after wildfires tore through the area. The artist has given more than $10 million to humanitarian causes since 2020.