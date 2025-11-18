Batteries Deliver a Holiday Miracle Straight to My Front Door

By the power of batteries!! Snowman Mountain is officially BACK, baby! But let me tell you how this all went down, because last week… I made a devastating discovery. And when I say devastating, I mean the kind of thing that shakes a grown man to his Christmas-loving core.

So picture this: I’m filming a video for the radio station’s social media, showing off all my Christmas decorations like some kind of holiday YouTuber. I swing the camera over to Snowman Mountain.. The crown jewel of my Christmas setup, and something feels off. TOO quiet. Too still. Way too… dead.



I tap one of my Hallmark snowmen. Nothing. I tap another. Still nothing. I start panicking. I’m like, “Oh no. Not today. Not my little frosty dudes.” You have to understand, these aren’t just decorations. These are the official Hallmark animatronic snowmen my mom gets me every single year. Each one dances, sings, or wiggles in a slightly unsettling but festive way. Over time, I’ve built up an entire SNOWMAN ARMY.

And every single one of them had flatlined.

Why? Because every battery in every snowman was DEAD. Gone. Kaput. Out of juice like me after one trip to Target.

And listen… replacing all those batteries?

Batteries Are a Holiday Miracle:

That’s a financial commitment. Batteries cost like a million dollars now. I told myself I’d get to it “eventually,” which in dad language means “maybe by next Christmas.” I had other things to buy, like food for my family and Chipotle. Big Daddy has priorities.

But then..



This morning I get a mysterious package in the mail. Postmarked ARIZONA. I’m thinking, “Who do I know in Arizona? Do I owe someone money?” I open it and there it was… A whole box of batteries. Like… enough batteries to resurrect Snowman Mountain and possibly power a small village.

Inside is a handwritten note:

“Snowman Mountain is a go. Love, Santa.”

SANTA. CLAUS. HIMSELF.



Sure, the package was from Arizona… which, as my mom always told me, is one of Santa’s off-season homes. The other is Florida because of course Santa is a snowbird.

So I spent the next hour and a half swapping old batteries, testing snowmen, and bringing each little guy back to life like some kind of jolly Christmas scientist.

And suddenly, Snowman Mountain lit up, sang, danced, and came roaring back to life. My whole house felt like it swallowed a candy cane and exploded pure holiday magic.

And it hit me: this wasn’t just about dead batteries. It was about slowing down, appreciating the goofy little things, and remembering that people really do think about you, even if it’s Santa sending a surprise package from Arizona.