Fundraiser for Cape Coral Family Who Lost Their Home in a Fire

On November, Yanina Rolons lost her home to a fire in Cape Coral, FL. Her oldest daughter, Crystel, who has cerebral palsy, sustained burns covering 75% of her body and is in intensive care at a burn center in Bradenton. Crystel will be undergoing several surgeries & skin grafting. Yanina is a single mother of 3 daughters.

While they are incredibly grateful that everyone is safe, the family now faces the overwhelming task of rebuilding their lives from the ground up.

They lost clothing, furniture, household essentials, and cherished personal items. Insurance will help with some costs, but it will not cover everything—especially the immediate needs of daily life as they work to find stable housing.

Five County Insurance along with members of the community are coming together to support this wonderful family during an unimaginably difficult time. A fundraising event will be held on Saturday, November 22nd at Torched Bar & Grill in Cape Coral, FL, with raffle items, activities for kids, Live Music, Silent Auction, & 50/50 drawing.

Every donation, no matter the amount, will make a direct impact and help them replace essentials.

If you are unable to contribute financially, you can still help by sharing this fundraiser or offering material donations. Your kindness, prayers, and support mean the world.