RAYE Reveals 51-Show World Tour Starting January 2026 With New Album Preview

RAYE will launch a massive 51-date world tour on Jan. 22, 2026. The run spans Europe and North America, wrapping up May 20. Called This Tour May Contain New Music, it boasts six sold-out nights at The O2 in London and a stop at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The British singer just released a remix of "Where Is My Husband!" that brings in David Guetta and Hypaton. This track is the lead single from her upcoming second album, scheduled for release in 2026.

"Where Is My Husband!" has climbed into the Top 10 across the UK, Australia, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, Austria, Belgium, New Zealand, and Switzerland. The song became her first solo single to land on the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently sits at #65. She scored a 2026 GRAMMY nomination for Best Music Film and graced the cover of British Vogue's October issue.

RAYE co-wrote and co-produced the single with Mike Sabath. Brass instruments, R&B rhythms, and soul-pop production define the track's sound.

The European leg begins in Poland at Atlas Arena in Lodz. From there, she'll move through Germany, Czech Republic, Netherlands, Italy, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Spain, and France. UK stops hit Manchester, Glasgow, Birmingham, and London. Two shows are scheduled in Dublin, Ireland.

North American dates kick off March 31 in Sacramento and sweep through Vancouver, Seattle, Denver, Minneapolis, Chicago, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta, Nashville, Houston, Dallas, Austin, Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Francisco, and Los Angeles. The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles will host two performances on May 12 and 13.