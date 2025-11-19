My entire life I've always had a least one dog in my home at all times, and now research points to a shockingly unexpected animal as a potential household pet.

I'm a huge animal lover and I always say my toxic trait is seeing one that I think is cute and wanting it as a pet. I've always had pets that most others have too. Dogs, fish, even a guinea pig that I rescued. But what some of the critters I see that I feel would fit right in in my home? Squirrels, raccoons, capybaras, coatimundis, otters. If they're cute and seemingly cuddly, I want one. And now research is pointing to one those cuties as a potential household pet.

Research Points To An Unexpected Animal As A Potential Household Pet

When I say I love raccoons, I mean it. I can't help how unbelievably adorable I find them. The way they use their tiny little hands to pick up berries and snacks absolutely kills me every time. I always imagine that if I ever had a pet raccoon, I’d put it in the cutest tiny pajamas and let it curl up in bed with me and my dog Rocket at night. They’d be the perfect little duo. Sharing snacks, exploring together, and probably getting into plenty of trouble as best buddies.

You probably think I'm crazy, but research is saying otherwise.

I was reading an article talking about how studies are showing that raccoons are actually showing early signs of domestication. That they're actually physically changing, with shorter snouts, to look cuter. And that they're seeing that in raccoons living in urban areas where there are a lot of people. Now, is the article suggesting that we should run out and get one? No. But are there signs that they're becoming tamer and a bit less afraid of humans? Yes.