This strawberry Christmas cookie recipe could make even the Grinch smile... Well, I’ve got good news and I’ve got bad news.

The good news is my daughter just discovered one of her amazing life talents.

The bad news, at least for me, is that this talent involves creating ridiculously delicious, dangerously sweet Christmas cookies. And I can’t really eat sugary stuff anymore. Life is cruel.

So here’s what happened. I was taking a peaceful dad nap, the kind where you are drooling and totally unaware of the world, when suddenly a smell drifted into my dreams. Not just any smell. This was the kind of smell that makes you think Santa himself is baking in your kitchen. Sweet. Warm. Magical. I am talking straight up holiday spirit aroma.

I wake up, stumble into the kitchen, and what do I see?

My 13 year old daughter, frosting on her nose like she is in a Christmas movie, wearing a chef’s apron like she is about to host her own baking show. And on the counter in front of her… a masterpiece. A Christmas cookie that looked like something straight out of the North Pole Test Kitchen.

Strawberry Christmas Cookie Magic:

Budman's iPhone

I ask, “What is this”

She rolls her eyes as only a teenager can and goes, “It is a strawberry cookie, duh.”

Now look, I have seen strawberry cookies before. But THIS was next level. White chocolate chips. A fancy, artsy frosting squiggle. A crumble topping that looked like it was handcrafted by elves. I am not allowed sugary sweets anymore, but would I be lying if I said I did not sneak a taste? A tiny taste? Maybe two? Absolutely I would be lying. I took a bite and immediately saw Christmas lights behind my eyelids. It was that good.

And then a thought hit me…

How did THIS kid, the same kid who used to beg me for Kinder Eggs at Publix, suddenly transform into Betty Crocker’s long lost superhero cousin? She is leveling up faster than I can keep track. In almost every category, let’s be honest.

So I told her, “We have to share this with people. I want to write about it. I want to give the world the recipe.”

And she agreed.

Kara's Recipe:

Ingredients:

1 box strawberry cake mix

1/3 cup vegetable oil

2 eggs

White chocolate chips

Vanilla frosting

Golden Oreos

Instructions:

1. Make the Dough:

Pour the strawberry cake mix into a large bowl. Add the vegetable oil and eggs, then mix until everything comes together. Stir in the white chocolate chips.

2. Chill the Dough:

Place the dough in the refrigerator for 30 minutes so the cookies bake up soft and thick.

3. Preheat and Bake:

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Scoop the chilled dough onto a baking sheet and bake for 12 to 14 minutes, or until the edges look set and the kitchen smells like Christmas joy.

4. Prepare the Topping:

While the cookies bake, crush Golden Oreos into a fine crumble. Whip the vanilla frosting until smooth and ready to pipe.

5. Decorate the Cookies:

Once the cookies have cooled slightly, pipe a swirl of vanilla frosting on top. Finish by sprinkling the crushed Oreos like magical holiday snow.

Then came the naming process. Oh boy. I tried “Kara Zor El’s Strawberry Christmas Cookie.” She looked at me like something had died in the fridge. Then I tried “Kara Zor El’s Cosmic Adventures Strawberry Cookies.”

Stronger look. Worse smell.

So for now, we will call it “My Kid’s Strawberry Christmas Cookie.” It is only a working title, but the recipe itself is absolutely locked in.