Your Thanksgiving Watchlist: 5 Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

If I asked you to tell me your favorite Thanksgiving movie, it may not be an easy feat, but here are 5 movies to get you in the holiday spirit.

Thanksgiving movies never get the love they deserve, and honestly, it’s become a personal gripe of mine. The second Halloween ends, everyone runs straight into Christmas mode like Thanksgiving doesn’t even exist. We're barely swallowing our mashed potatoes before the Christmas music, Hallmark movies and holiday lights take over.

Meanwhile, there are actually some great Thanksgiving movies out there. Both cozy and hilarious, but nobody talks about them because we’re all too busy decking the halls on November 1st. I get it, Christmas is fun, but can we give Thanksgiving at least five minutes of attention before we hit play on Elf for the 47th time?

Need some ideas?

5 Movies To Get You In The Holiday Spirit

Planes, Trains & Automobiles

The ultimate chaotic travel movie that captures the true spirit of trying to get home for the holidays. It’s hilarious, heartfelt and full of classic moments.

You've Got Mail

Not a traditional Thanksgiving movie, but it has cozy fall vibes and a perfect Thanksgiving moment that makes it a great watch, especially this time of year.

Free Birds

If you want something light, silly and family-friendly, this is a fun animated pick. And it’s literally about Thanksgiving.

Home for the Holidays

I find this movie more relatable to an actual family gathering than most. It may look messy, familiar and definitely nails that awkward, chaotic, “why did I agree to this?” feeling of Thanksgiving get-togethers.

Miracle on 34th Street