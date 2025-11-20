Christmas drinks are now being served and there's a brand new Starbucks x Target collab that you didn't know you needed this holiday season.

I’ve always loved this time of year. The decorating, the twinkly lights. The cozy feeling that comes with every store suddenly smelling like cinnamon and pine. The sound of Christmas music in the air. And nothing completes it for me quite like grabbing a holiday drink from a coffee shop. I always love trying the new flavors of the year. But I also can't help going back for the classics I look forward to every November when the holidays menus come out. But since here in Florida the temps don’t drop like they do in other parts of the country, a new frozen drink is just perfect. And there's a new one at the Starbucks inside Target that's perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

The Starbucks x Target Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed This Holiday Season

Frozen peppermint hot chocolate. Does that not sound delicious? Like Christmas in a cup? Well, that is the new drink that is being served exclusively at Starbucks inside Target. How perfect that you can do your holiday shopping while sipping on a holiday drink. According to a press release, the drink is "a creme Frappuccino with mocha sauce, milk and ice, poured over a layer of peppermint-flavored whipped cream and red and green sprinkles."

I can't recall if there's been another drink served only at the Starbucks inside Target, but I can see it becoming a trend. It's a win-win for both companies. And I don't know about you, but shopping at Target doesn't feel right without a Starbucks in my hand.