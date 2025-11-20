ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
This Day in Top 40 History: November 20

Dawn Palmer-Quaife
On Nov. 20, 2007, One Republic dropped their debut studio album, Dreaming Out Loud. The 13-track project's lead single, "Apologize," would become their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 2. "Stop and Stare" also entered the Hot 100 and reached No. 12. In 2013, this date also saw former U.S. president Barack Obama award Loretta Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to country music. Read on to find more Top 40 history from Nov. 20.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These albums from Nov. 20 had tracks that landed in the Top 40 on the Billboard Hot 100 and other charts:

  • 2009: Rihanna launched Rated R, her fourth studio album, which featured guest vocals from Justin Timberlake and will.i.am. "Rude Boy" reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100, and a number of other singles slipped into the Top 10, including "Russian Roulette," "Te Amo," and "Hard."
  • 2015: Adele released 25, and its first-week sales in the United States exceeded 3 million. The album spawned several Top 10 singles on Billboard's Hot 100, including "Hello," "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)," and "When We Were Young."
  • 2020: BTS dropped their fifth album, BE, which produced multiple successful hits. Its lead single, "Life Goes On," debuted atop the Hot 100 and peaked at No. 10 on the Official Singles Chart. "Dynamite" reached No. 3 on the latter and has amassed an impressive 2 billion views on YouTube at the time of writing.
  • 2020: Megan Thee Stallion released her highly anticipated debut album, Good News. Some of its 17 tracks broke into the Top 40 on the Hot 100, including "Girls in the Hood" and "Body." The album also featured a "Savage" remix with Beyoncé, which saw Megan score her first No. 1 hit when it topped the Hot 100.

Cultural Milestones

Here are a few notable cultural events from Nov. 20:

  • 2003: Queen Latifah hosted the first Vibe Awards at the Santa Monica Civic Center in California. 50 Cent bagged three awards, while Beyoncé took home two. Others who won awards in various categories were Missy Elliott, Jay-Z, and R. Kelly.
  • 2011: David Guetta and Nicki Minaj opened the 39th American Music Awards, which took place at the Nokia Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The pool of winners included Minaj, Taylor Swift, and Adele.

Industry Changes and Challenges

Nov. 20 has hosted several industry changes, including the following:

  • 2012: Fiona Apple, who's behind Top 40 singles such as "Criminal" and "Fast as You Can," cancelled the remaining part of her South American tour to take care of her then 14-year-old pit bull, Janet. She revealed that the dog had a tumor in her chest and Addison's disease.
  • 2024: Liam Payne's private funeral service was held at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, England, and he was buried on the same day. Among those who attended the event were his former One Direction bandmates, Zayn Malik, Harry Styles, Niall Horan, and Louis Tomlinson. Payne died on Oct. 16 after falling from the balcony of Argentina's Casa Sur Hotel.

Thanks to these events, Nov. 20 is a memorable date for music enthusiasts worldwide.

