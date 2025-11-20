This Day in Top 40 History: November 20

On Nov. 20, 2007, One Republic dropped their debut studio album, Dreaming Out Loud. The 13-track project's lead single, "Apologize," would become their first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, where it peaked at No. 2. "Stop and Stare" also entered the Hot 100 and reached No. 12. In 2013, this date also saw former U.S. president Barack Obama award Loretta Lynn the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to country music. Read on to find more Top 40 history from Nov. 20.