SWFL Ag Expo Offers Limited-Time MEGAPASS Deal Online Only

If you’re looking for the perfect way to kick off the holiday season AND lock in something awesome to look forward to in 2026, Lee County has your back. They just announced a special Black Friday deal on MEGAPASS tickets for the 2026 Southwest Florida Ag Expo, happening Feb. 26 through March 8, 2026 — and trust me, this deal is the definition of don’t sleep on it.

Starting Black Friday, Nov. 28, all the way through Cyber Monday, Dec. 1, you can grab a MEGAPASS online at www.swflagexpo.com for only $25. After that, the price goes up to $30 until the expo begins. And here’s the important part: you can ONLY get MEGAPASS tickets online. No walking up day-of and trying your luck — this is a click-now situation.

So what exactly is the MEGAPASS? Basically, it’s like the golden ticket of the Ag Expo. It includes your gate admission AND a wristband for unlimited mechanical rides for one full day of your choice. Yup — unlimited. Spin until you can’t stand, ride the coaster six times, or just flex on your friends because you don’t have to buy tickets one by one. Plus, it makes a pretty sweet stocking stuffer if you’re tired of giving socks or gift cards.

General admission tickets will also be available online. Adults are $10, kids 4–11 are $5, and children 3 and under get in free. Oh, and this is awesome: active and retired military get free admission every single day with military ID. Respect.

The 2026 theme is “Roots ‘n’ Rides: A Celebration of Tradition,” and it’s going down at Mike Greenwell Regional Park (you might remember it as the old Lee County Civic Center), located at 11831 Bayshore Road. The whole event celebrates Southwest Florida’s farming heritage while bringing all the thrill rides, entertainment, and delicious food you can handle.