ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals

While all eyes are on Santa this time of year, you can’t forget about The Grinch and he’s taking over McDonald’s with some new holiday meals. The holiday season is…

Marija
McDonald's Corporation

While all eyes are on Santa this time of year, you can't forget about The Grinch and he's taking over McDonald's with some new holiday meals.

The holiday season is a season of joy. And even though The Grinch is anti-Christmas, you have to admit he is quite endearing. I’ve always thought people love the Grinch because, deep down, he’s all of us during the holidays at some point. A little overwhelmed, a little over it, but also craving something warm and joyful. He’s grumpy, dramatic and hilariously relatable, especially when Santa is getting all the attention and the holiday chaos starts piling up. But what really makes him iconic is that tiny warm spot he tries so hard to hide. The part of him that can’t help but melt when he’s shown even a little kindness. We watch him go from “leave me alone” to “okay fine, I do love Christmas." And The Grinch is taking over McDonald's with some new holiday meals coming soon.

The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals

I always love when restaurants release fun, themed meals and just in time for Christmas, McDonald's has partnered with The Grinch. I had seen people on TikTok posting videos and talking about them and got myself so excited. Until I found out that they were only available in Europe and in Canada. Until now.

Starting December 2, the 'Grinch Meal' will be available in the US. So what do you get? The McDonald's 'Grinch Meal' is either a Big Mac or a 10-piece chicken nugget and McShaker fries with "Grinch Salt" aka dill pickle seasoning. Are you kidding me? Pickle seasoning? Bring. It. On. Plus, a medium drink. They say waiting is the hardest part, and it definitely will be. I just really can't wait to try those fries!

ChristmasMcDonaldsThe Grinch
MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
Related Stories
Thanksgiving 2025 is upon us, and it's time to get that Thanksgiving turkey ready, mash up those potatoes and enjoy time with loved ones.
Human InterestFlorida’s Average Cost of a Thanksgiving TurkeyAnne Erickson
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP looks on during the end of season drivers picture during the F1 Grand Prix
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: November 21Michael Garaventa
The Starbucks x Target Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed This Holiday Season
Human InterestThe Starbucks x Target Collab You Didn’t Know You Needed This Holiday SeasonMarija
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect