While all eyes are on Santa this time of year, you can't forget about The Grinch and he's taking over McDonald's with some new holiday meals.

The holiday season is a season of joy. And even though The Grinch is anti-Christmas, you have to admit he is quite endearing. I’ve always thought people love the Grinch because, deep down, he’s all of us during the holidays at some point. A little overwhelmed, a little over it, but also craving something warm and joyful. He’s grumpy, dramatic and hilariously relatable, especially when Santa is getting all the attention and the holiday chaos starts piling up. But what really makes him iconic is that tiny warm spot he tries so hard to hide. The part of him that can’t help but melt when he’s shown even a little kindness. We watch him go from “leave me alone” to “okay fine, I do love Christmas." And The Grinch is taking over McDonald's with some new holiday meals coming soon.

The Grinch Is Taking Over McDonald’s With New Holiday Meals

I always love when restaurants release fun, themed meals and just in time for Christmas, McDonald's has partnered with The Grinch. I had seen people on TikTok posting videos and talking about them and got myself so excited. Until I found out that they were only available in Europe and in Canada. Until now.