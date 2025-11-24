Demi Lovato Discusses Sobriety and Marriage in New Interview

Demi Lovato opened up about staying sober and life with husband Jordan Lutes in a Who What Wear cover. The 33-year-old also talked up her ninth studio album. It cracked the Top 10 on the Billboard 200 after dropping on October 24.

"Look, I'm sober," said Lovato to Who What Wear. "[Clubbing] is not conducive to my lifestyle, but when we go out, I'm chugging Red Bull — no, Celsius — and we're having a great time. I protect my energy while also still savoring those moments and picking special occasions to go out and have fun and dance."

The singer has shared her sobriety story before. She's been to five different treatment centers. In 2018, she almost died from a heroin and fentanyl overdose at her Hollywood Hills home.

Last year at The Center for Youth Mental Health conversation, she recalled finding hope during her fifth treatment stay. "I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life," she said, according to Us Weekly. "And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope."

Lovato married Lutes in May. They tied the knot in Santa Barbara, California.

The two met during a songwriting session back in 2022 while working on her rock album Holy Fvck. "We became friends before we became lovers," she explained to Who What Wear. "I had just come out of treatment, and I was newly sober and raw with my emotions. I had nothing to medicate with. He was there for me as a friend, helping me get through this deep depression I was in."

"I had expected to be married by a certain age," she admitted. "There's all this pressure that society puts on you, but it just organically happened."