Lee County Gives Pets the Gift of Safety With Free December Microchipping

If you know me at all, you know I’m basically living in a tiny dog nation. Four little yappers, four big personalities, and somehow they all think they’re the boss. I’d do anything to keep my furry monsters safe — and that’s why what Lee County Domestic Animal Services is doing this December is straight-up amazing.

According to a press release, all month long, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 30, Lee County Domestic Animal Services is offering FREE microchipping for pets. Yep, FREE. Zero dollars. Just show up Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. No appointment, no stress, just a quick poke and boom: your pet is officially trackable like a four-legged treasure.

They’re even hosting a special microchip event on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee County Sheriff’s Office Outreach Center at Miromar Outlets in Estero. You can get your pet microchipped OR have their existing chip scanned to make sure your info is up to date. (Because honestly, half of us would forget to update it if we moved, and you KNOW that’s true.)

Animal Services Director Pablo Adorno said it best: “Microchipping is a simple yet vital step to ensure your pet can be identified and returned home quickly if lost.” And look, he’s right. If one of my little gremlins ever escaped, I’d be running around the neighborhood like a dramatic movie scene. Microchips mean faster reunions, fewer tears, and way more happy tail wags.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is the only stray intake facility in the county and helps thousands of animals every year. They give pets food, care, and second chances, which is pretty awesome. And if you’re thinking about adopting? The shelter at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers is open for adoptions Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. You can even apply online.

Not ready to commit to forever yet? Totally fine... They’ve got fostering programs and the super cool Weekend Warrior program, where you can give a shelter pet a mini vacation at your place.