Charlie’s Anime Con 2 Brings Pokémon, Bleach, and Digimon Stars to Estero!

I’ve been practicing cartoon voices since I was a kid, so this con is basically my Super Bowl of nerdiness.

Budman
Charlie’s Anime Con 2 is bringing big-time voice actors, cosplay, gaming, and anime fun to Estero on December 7th for a full day of family-friendly fan excitement.
(Photo by Paul Butterfield/Getty Images)

Charlie’s Anime Con 2 is COMING!! When I was a kid, I didn’t just watch cartoons — I wanted to be in them. I spent half my childhood running around doing impressions like some tiny, hyperactive voice-acting gremlin. My first real impression? Bart Simpson. And honestly, little-me crushed it. Then my voice changed, so naturally I switched to Homer Simpson. D’oh!

So now that Charlie’s Anime Con 2 is coming to Estero this December, you already know I’m basically vibrating with excitement like Pikachu after too many energy drinks.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Myers Estero (10450 Corkscrew Commons Dr.) is turning into a full-on anime paradise from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans, families, cosplayers, and nerds of all ages (my people!) are coming together for a whole day of celebrity guests, contests, gaming, merch, and more. And we don’t even have to drive across the state to get it.

Charlie Nunez — local convention mastermind, veteran, and lifelong anime fan — is the genius behind it all. He says the goal is to bring real convention energy right here to Southwest Florida without the travel, chaos, or draining your wallet. Honestly? Mission accomplished.

Big-Time Voice Actors in Our Backyard

This con has some huge names rolling in, including a first-ever Southwest Florida reunion from fan-favorite franchises like Bleach, Digimon, and Pokémon. Special guests include:

  • Steve Prince — Bleach, Digimon, Naruto
  • Tara Sands — the iconic voice of Bulbasaur in Pokémon (yes, THE Bulbasaur!) plus Yu-Gi-Oh!, Digimon, and Sailor Moon
  • Matthew Sussman — the voice of Meowth in Pokémon along with Shaman King and Slayers

And more are dropping soon at CharliesComicCon.com.

What You Can Do at the Con

  • Cosplay contests
  • Kids’ cosplay events
  • Lip sync battles
  • Gaming
  • Panels with the voice actors
  • Photo ops
  • TONS of vendors with anime merch, manga, TCGs, art, collectibles, and more

Basically, bring your wallet… and maybe a self-control spell.

Tickets & Info

Get advance tickets and see the full guest list at:
CharliesComicCon.com

If you grew up quoting cartoons like me, this is the moment we’ve been training for. Let’s go nerd out in Estero together!

BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
