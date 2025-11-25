Charlie’s Anime Con 2 Brings Pokémon, Bleach, and Digimon Stars to Estero!

Charlie’s Anime Con 2 is COMING!! When I was a kid, I didn’t just watch cartoons — I wanted to be in them. I spent half my childhood running around doing impressions like some tiny, hyperactive voice-acting gremlin. My first real impression? Bart Simpson. And honestly, little-me crushed it. Then my voice changed, so naturally I switched to Homer Simpson. D’oh!

So now that Charlie’s Anime Con 2 is coming to Estero this December, you already know I’m basically vibrating with excitement like Pikachu after too many energy drinks.

On Sunday, December 7, 2025, the Embassy Suites by Hilton Fort Myers Estero (10450 Corkscrew Commons Dr.) is turning into a full-on anime paradise from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans, families, cosplayers, and nerds of all ages (my people!) are coming together for a whole day of celebrity guests, contests, gaming, merch, and more. And we don’t even have to drive across the state to get it.

Charlie Nunez — local convention mastermind, veteran, and lifelong anime fan — is the genius behind it all. He says the goal is to bring real convention energy right here to Southwest Florida without the travel, chaos, or draining your wallet. Honestly? Mission accomplished.

Big-Time Voice Actors in Our Backyard

This con has some huge names rolling in, including a first-ever Southwest Florida reunion from fan-favorite franchises like Bleach, Digimon, and Pokémon. Special guests include:

Steve Prince — Bleach, Digimon, Naruto

— Bleach, Digimon, Naruto Tara Sands — the iconic voice of Bulbasaur in Pokémon (yes, THE Bulbasaur!) plus Yu-Gi-Oh!, Digimon, and Sailor Moon

— the iconic voice of Bulbasaur in Pokémon (yes, THE Bulbasaur!) plus Yu-Gi-Oh!, Digimon, and Sailor Moon Matthew Sussman — the voice of Meowth in Pokémon along with Shaman King and Slayers

And more are dropping soon at CharliesComicCon.com.

What You Can Do at the Con

Cosplay contests

Kids’ cosplay events

Lip sync battles

Gaming

Panels with the voice actors

Photo ops

TONS of vendors with anime merch, manga, TCGs, art, collectibles, and more

Basically, bring your wallet… and maybe a self-control spell.

Tickets & Info

Get advance tickets and see the full guest list at:

CharliesComicCon.com