The Kid LAROI Announces Third Studio Album ‘Before I Forget’ After Scrapping Completed Project
The Kid LAROI announced his third studio album, Before I Forget, set to release on Jan. 9 through Columbia Records. The 22-year-old Australian singer-songwriter dropped a new single titled "A Perfect World" with the announcement.
He scrapped an entire completed album before making this new record. "I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it," The Kid LAROI wrote in an Instagram post. "started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it's my favorite thing I've ever made."
Most tracks were made in the last four months. One song survived from the previous sessions: "I'm So in Love With You."
The lead single, "A Perfect World," features an R&B sound where he croons about reuniting with a former partner. "In a perfect world we'd have it all figured out / Baby, you would be my girl," he sings in a falsetto whisper. This track will join his September release "A Cold Play" on the album.
The album cover, shot by Thibaut Grevet, shows his head floating above water in the South of France.
This new release follows his 2023 album, The First Time, which got a deluxe edition in 2024 with five tracks. His 2020 mixtape F*ck Love topped the ARIA Charts in Australia and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart a year after its release.