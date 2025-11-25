ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

The Kid LAROI Announces Third Studio Album ‘Before I Forget’ After Scrapping Completed Project

The Kid LAROI announced his third studio album, Before I Forget, set to release on Jan. 9 through Columbia Records. The 22-year-old Australian singer-songwriter dropped a new single titled “A…

Melissa Lianne
The Kid LAROI speaks at SXSW Sydney 2024 on October 19, 2024 in Sydney, Australia.
Brendon Thorne / Stringer via Getty Images

The Kid LAROI announced his third studio album, Before I Forget, set to release on Jan. 9 through Columbia Records. The 22-year-old Australian singer-songwriter dropped a new single titled "A Perfect World" with the announcement.

He scrapped an entire completed album before making this new record. "I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it," The Kid LAROI wrote in an Instagram post. "started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it's my favorite thing I've ever made."

Most tracks were made in the last four months. One song survived from the previous sessions: "I'm So in Love With You."

The lead single, "A Perfect World," features an R&B sound where he croons about reuniting with a former partner. "In a perfect world we'd have it all figured out / Baby, you would be my girl," he sings in a falsetto whisper. This track will join his September release "A Cold Play" on the album.

The album cover, shot by Thibaut Grevet, shows his head floating above water in the South of France.

This new release follows his 2023 album, The First Time, which got a deluxe edition in 2024 with five tracks. His 2020 mixtape F*ck Love topped the ARIA Charts in Australia and hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart a year after its release.

InstagramThe Kid Laroi
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Singer Beyonce Knowles performs onstage during the 50th annual Grammy awards held at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicBeyoncé Instagram Post Triggers Fan Theories About Act III AlbumJennifer Eggleston
Ariana Grande during the Oscars 2025 wearing a pink colored corset dress
MusicAriana Grande Plans a Lighter Tour and a Brighter OutlookKayla Morgan
Cardi B attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
MusicCardi B Turns Her Baby’s First Moments into GoldKayla Morgan
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect