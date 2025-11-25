The Kid LAROI Announces Third Studio Album ‘Before I Forget’ After Scrapping Completed Project

The Kid LAROI announced his third studio album, Before I Forget, set to release on Jan. 9 through Columbia Records. The 22-year-old Australian singer-songwriter dropped a new single titled "A Perfect World" with the announcement.

He scrapped an entire completed album before making this new record. "I had a whole other album that was completed but I scrapped it," The Kid LAROI wrote in an Instagram post. "started again from scratch with the exception of 1 song. it's my favorite thing I've ever made."

Most tracks were made in the last four months. One song survived from the previous sessions: "I'm So in Love With You."

The lead single, "A Perfect World," features an R&B sound where he croons about reuniting with a former partner. "In a perfect world we'd have it all figured out / Baby, you would be my girl," he sings in a falsetto whisper. This track will join his September release "A Cold Play" on the album.

The album cover, shot by Thibaut Grevet, shows his head floating above water in the South of France.