There Is A Farm In Naples That Will Crash Your Party…With Goats

Whether it’s for a holiday, a birthday or even a wedding there is farm in Naples that will crash your party..with goats. I love going to parties that have some…

Marija
Whether it's for a holiday, a birthday or even a wedding there is farm in Naples that will crash your party..with goats.

I love going to parties that have some sort of entertainment. It doesn't happen always, but I feel like people sometimes can get really creative. I remember a party I went to as a kid had a magician and clown making balloon animals and it was so much fun. Of all the birthday parties I attended, that's the one that sticks out in my mind. Well, if you want a party that is sure to be memorable, there's a farm in Naples that will crash yours with goats.

I live in a neighborhood that always has fun events and get togethers. Last weekend they had a fall festival for us with food, crafters, face painting, bounce houses and goats. Yes, goats! When I saw the invitation I knew I couldn't miss it. Especially because they promised babies. And there were two of them, born just 2 and 4 days prior to our event. I fell in love.

Funny Bunches of Goats is a farm in Naples who love to share the joy goats bring with others. They can be booked for goat snuggle sessions at the farm. And if you're having a smaller party, you can also have them crash your party. And they have a special running now. For $100, they'll come to you with babies and at least 1 adult for 45-60 minutes and let your guests feed, hold and interact with them.

I can tell you that it was hit! Everyone from me who is 40 years old to kids who were 4 years old absolutely loved it. Being able to hold the babies was just so sweet. Such a fun idea for a party!

If you want to book them for yours, you can text 754-229-9919 or send them a message on Facebook. You can also check out their website here

MarijaWriter
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
