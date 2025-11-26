Secret Santa Arrival Has WiLD Bunch Guessing: Who Sent the Bouquet?

Well, well, well… the holidays have officially kicked off. We didn’t even need Christmas lights, garland, or Marija’s dog Rocket wearing a Santa hat. Nope. All it took was one mysterious flower delivery that showed up right before we were about to go on the air. And when I say “showed up,” I mean a delivery person walked straight up to the front desk.

So here’s how it all started.

We’re in the studio getting ready to go live, headphones on, mics ready, caffeine in our bloodstream… When suddenly we hear someone up front say, “Delivery for Marija!” Now normally, we don’t get surprise bouquets, so immediately my curiosity levels spiked. And Marija? She practically levitated out of her chair.

The delivery guy hands over this gorgeous Thanksgiving flower arrangement. I mean, seriously, it looked like something you’d see on a fancy holiday table in a magazine where nobody is allowed to actually touch anything. And tucked inside this fall-tastic bouquet is a card.

She opens it.

She reads it.

Then she gives me that look.

And that’s when things get REALLY interesting.

Because the card didn’t just say “Happy Thanksgiving.” Oh no. It said the flowers were from Secret Santa. Just like that… No name, no clues, no return address. Straight mystery. And you know Marija. Nobody loves a mystery more than she does. She could give Velma from Scooby-Doo a run for her money.

First thing she does? She asks if I sent them. Now, yes, I’ve given her flowers before. Usually when it’s her birthday, but these? These were high-quality, fancy-pants flowers. These were “I spent real money” flowers. Which instantly takes me off the suspect list.

Next suspect: Booger. But Booger is only going to get flowers if they’re in a clearance bucket at the grocery store. And trust me, this arrangement did not come from the bargain bin.

So… who does that leave?

A secret admirer?

A mystery man from her past?

Someone listening to the show?

Or, just saying… Maybe Santa himself? Because if anyone deserves a Secret Santa moment, it’s Marija. She’s been very good this year… well, except for the moments when she hasn’t.

The best part was the smile on her face. It lit up the whole studio. You could feel the holiday spirit explode right there, and we hadn’t even cracked the mic yet.

So to whoever this Secret Santa is:

Bravo. Nice move. Nicely played.