This Day in Top 40 History: November 28

On Nov. 28, 2017, Taylor Swift was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards. One was for her contributions to Little Big Town's country hit "Better Man." The other was for her collaboration with Zayn from One Direction on "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." Neither of these nominations resulted in a trophy, but Swift has nothing to worry about when it comes to collecting GRAMMYs. Keep reading for more Top 40 history from Nov. 28.