The countdown to Christmas is here and if you're looking for fun in Naples, here are 5 things to do to kick your holiday season into gear.

I absolutely love this time of year. The lights are beautiful, the music and movies are fun and there is so much to do. I always say if you're bored during the month of December in Southwest Florida, it's your fault. Everywhere you look there's some sort of event going on. Between pictures with Santa, tree lightings, light displays and more. And best of all, is that we get to enjoy down here wearing shorts and t-shirts and not having to worry about how bad the roads will be on the way home. If you live in Naples, or just love the vibe of the city like me, here are 5 things to do this holiday season.

5 Things To Do In Naples This Holiday Season

Victoria Park Christmas Lights

I figured I'd start my list with something free and fun for the whole family. Victoria Park is a beautiful Naples neighborhood known for its Christmas lights. It gets better and better every year. Grab some hot cocoa and go for a drive. Pro tip: Go earlier in the month because the closer to Christmas it gets, the worse the traffic in there gets.

Tree Lighting Ceremony & Holiday Cirque Experience at Mercato

This Wednesday is a night you won't want to miss at Mercato. Not only will the largest real tree in Southwest Florida be lit for the season, but there will be live music, dance and cirque performances like silks, lyra and more.

The Oasis Christmas Pop-Up Bar

Picture a bar decked out with over-the-top decorations, Christmas music playing and themed food and drinks. That's what you'll find at The Oasis all month long. Check it out on Pine Ridge Road daily from 11am-2am.

Santa Photos at Coastland Center Mall

Who doesn't love getting that annual photo with Santa? He's traveled all the way to Naples from The North Pole to meet kids of all ages. Find him near Entrance 7 through Christmas Eve.

Johnsonville Night Lights at Naples Botanical Garden

This has been on my list since I moved to Fort Myers and this year I'll finally be going. I love the Naples Botanical Garden, so to be able to go at night when it's all lit up sounds magical. A perfect mix of nature and holiday fun. And even some specialty cocktails to enjoy while you're walking around. Enjoy the lights through January 4.