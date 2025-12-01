A Christmas Story: The Musical Is Now Playing At Broadway Palm

It's that time of year when the lights turn to red and green, the Christmas music is playing and the holiday spirit is in the air. When the Christmas movies start playing on TV and holiday shows start popping up around town. Last weekend I was invited to opening night of A Christmas Story: The Musical, along with other members of the media, at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. It was a great way to kick off the holiday season with a classic.

I go to nearly all of the shows at Broadway Palm, but I have to say their holiday shows are my favorites. Last year, they did Elf, and this year it's A Christmas Story: The Musical. If you love the movie, it's all your favorite scenes, and lines but with a twist. As it goes along, there are fun songs in between that just add to the story in the most fun way. I had the song about the Red Ryder Carbine-Action BB gun in my head for days after I saw the show. And just like the movie, it's full of laughs. Everyone that was there, young and old, seemed to enjoy it. If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit with a classic, I definitely recommend it. Would make for a great date night, to bring the kids, or like me, to bring your parents.