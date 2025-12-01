Listen to Win: A Christmas Story at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
This holiday season, relive the magic of A Christmas Story live on stage at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Join Ralphie and the gang as he dreams of that perfect…
This holiday season, relive the magic of A Christmas Story live on stage at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre. Join Ralphie and the gang as he dreams of that perfect Christmas gift, an Official Red Ryder Carbine Action 200 shot Range Model Air Rifle. From the leg lamp to the pink bunny pajamas and that unforgettable triple dog dare, it’s all here in this laugh out loud musical treat for the whole family.
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
Use your tickets between November 21 and December 28 and make A Christmas Story part of your family’s holiday tradition at Broadway Palm.
Material Terms - On Air:
- How to enter: Listen to win
- Dates of contest: 12/1/25 - 12.5/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $196
- Who is providing the prize: Broadway Palm