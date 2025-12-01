Listen to Win: Ed Sheeran

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Ed Sheeran at Raymond James Stadium on November 7, 2026

Called the “Loop” tour, the North American dates launch on June 13, 2026 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The newly added tour dates are in addition to his previously announced international tour that kicks off in New Zealand and Australia in January 2026.

Material Terms:

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/1/25 - 12/5/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 2 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $278
  • Who is providing the prize: Messina Touring
Ed Sheeran
Diana BeasleyEditor
