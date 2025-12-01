Listen to Win: SnowFest in Naples

Get ready to kick off the holiday season… at SnowFest!



Happening Saturday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Enjoy live music, delicious treats, and unique holiday crafts from local vendors. And for the kids? We’re talking snow slides, RC cars, tons of games… and an entire Holiday Fun Bounce Land!

And yes—Santa Claus will be there, taking photos and spreading joy all day long!

Don’t miss SnowFest in Naples—where the season starts with a smile.



See you December 6th!

Listen to B1039 to win tickets a 4-pack of tickets!

Material Terms:

How to enter: Listen To Win