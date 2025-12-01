Listen to Win: SnowFest in Naples
Get ready to kick off the holiday season… at SnowFest!
Happening Saturday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex
Enjoy live music, delicious treats, and unique holiday crafts from local vendors. And for the kids? We’re talking snow slides, RC cars, tons of games… and an entire Holiday Fun Bounce Land!
And yes—Santa Claus will be there, taking photos and spreading joy all day long!
Don’t miss SnowFest in Naples—where the season starts with a smile.
See you December 6th!
Listen to B1039 to win tickets a 4-pack of tickets!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/1/25 - 12/5/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 4 tickets
- What the prize value is: $32
- Who is providing the prize: Paradise Sports Complex