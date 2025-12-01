ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Listen to Win: SnowFest in Naples

Get ready to kick off the holiday season… at SnowFest! Happening Saturday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex Enjoy live music, delicious treats, and unique holiday crafts from…

Diana Beasley

Get ready to kick off the holiday season… at SnowFest!


Happening Saturday, December 6th, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Paradise Coast Sports Complex

Enjoy live music, delicious treats, and unique holiday crafts from local vendors. And for the kids? We’re talking snow slidesRC cars, tons of games… and an entire Holiday Fun Bounce Land!

And yes—Santa Claus will be there, taking photos and spreading joy all day long!

Don’t miss SnowFest in Naples—where the season starts with a smile.

See you December 6th!

Listen to B1039 to win tickets a 4-pack of tickets!

Material Terms:

How to enter:  Listen To Win

  • Dates of contests: 12/1/25 - 12/5/25
  • How winner is being selected: Caller 18
  • When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
  • How many times a person can enter: 1
  • Age of entrants: 18+
  • How many winners are being selected: 5
  • What the prize is: 4 tickets
  • What the prize value is: $32
  • Who is providing the prize: Paradise Sports Complex
Naples
Diana BeasleyEditor
Related Stories
Listen to Win: Ed Sheeran
ContestsListen to Win: Ed SheeranDiana Beasley
Listen to Win: A Christmas Story at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre
ContestsListen to Win: A Christmas Story at Broadway Palm Dinner TheatreDiana Beasley
B1039 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando Resort
ContestsB1039 Wants To Send You To Universal Orlando ResortDiana Beasley
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect