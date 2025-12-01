It's December 1 so if you're ready to get into the holiday spirit, Naples is getting festive with a Christmas pop-up bar.

I am feelin' the Christmas vibes this year. Especially with the cooler day on Friday, I took advantage and got the tree up and decorated and watched my first Christmas movie of the year (Jingle Bell Heist- highly recommend). While I'm definitely one that likes to wait until after Thanksgiving to get in on the festivities, we're there now and I'm excited. There's so much to do this time of year. Events at theme parks in Tampa and Orlando, meet and greets with Santa at the mall and various stores and local happenings as well. And Naples is getting festive with a Christmas pop-up bar you won't want to miss.

Naples Gets Festive With A Christmas Pop-Up Bar

When I learned about Naples Christmas pop-up bar at The Oasis I immediately called a few friends to make plans to go. It's open now for the season and if you go, you're in for a treat. Picture a bar decked out in the most over-the-top fun decorations, Christmas music playing and a menu of holiday themed fun. You can enjoy drinks like Prancer's Punch, Christmas Spritz, Toasty Snowman and Mistletoe Margarita. And food like Frosty's Fondue, Snowballs and Cousin Eddie's Crispy Green Beans.

It's perfect for a date night, a fun experience with the family, a girls' night out or even a company holiday party. You can call to book an event or reserve a table at 239-649-0800. However, reservations aren't necessary, you can stop in anytime you're out and about. They're open from 11am-2am daily until early January.