Shelter Pets Get a Holly Jolly Boost with Lee County’s Gift Giving Tree

Shelter pets deserve just as much Christmas magic as any of our furry best friends, and trust me, I know what spoiled looks like. I’ve got four little yappers at home who basically run the place. Especially around the holidays, you can’t convince me that dogs don’t understand Christmas. Mine go full-on North Pole mode the minute wrapping paper appears. They paw at packages with their names on them, waiting for that Santa-approved squeaky toy. But while my pups get their special moment every year, there are shelter pets out there who haven’t found their forever homes yet, and this is where we get to help.

Shelter pets have something special happening for them this season thanks to Lee County Domestic Animal Services and their annual Gift Giving Tree. Inside the adoption lobby sits a Christmas tree covered in ornaments, each one featuring a wish-list item for shelter pets. All you do is grab an ornament, pick up the gift, and bring it back by December 24. The cool part? The ornament becomes yours to keep for your own Christmas tree. It’s a tiny reminder that you made the holidays brighter for shelter pets who need it most.

Shelter Pets Love Xmas Too:

Shelter pets rely on Lee County Domestic Animal Services because it’s the county’s only stray intake facility, caring for thousands of animals every year. Thanks to community support, these animals get food, love, medical attention, and a real shot at finding a forever home. And if you’re thinking of adding a new member to the family, adopting pets might be the best holiday gift you ever give yourself.

Shelter pets who are ready for adoption can be found at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, with adoption hours from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. You can fill out an adoption application online at www.leegov.com/animalservices/adopt, submit it by fax, or complete it right at the shelter. You can also check out photos of shelter pets needing homes at www.LeeLostPets.com, and follow Lee County Domestic Animal Services on Facebook and Instagram to see even more adorable shelter pets looking for love.

Shelter dogs can also benefit from your kindness even if you’re not ready to adopt. You can join the county’s fostering program (details at www.leegov.com/animalservices/foster) or participate in the Weekend Warrior program. This lets you bring them home for a weekend or week, giving them a much-needed break from the shelter environment. The info is at www.leegov.com/animalservices/weekendwarrior.