ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

Ed Sheeran Releases Deluxe Album With Songs About Marriage Troubles and Fatherhood Concerns

Ed Sheeran dropped a deluxe edition of his eighth album, Play, that features 13 extra songs. The tracks detail his struggles with wife Cherry Seaborn, painting a raw picture of what…

Melissa Lianne
Ed Sheeran attends the 2025 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025 in New York City.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images

Ed Sheeran dropped a deluxe edition of his eighth album, Play, that features 13 extra songs. The tracks detail his struggles with wife Cherry Seaborn, painting a raw picture of what happens when a musician spends years away from home.

His three-year Mathematics World Tour created tension within the household as he performed 188 shows spanning five continents. Cherry stayed back in Suffolk with their daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, while Sheeran crisscrossed the globe.

Sheeran admits the pair found themselves in arguments. He worries about his role as a father.

On the song "Problems," Ed Sheeran sings, "Flowers in our garden are dying. When did the water run dry? Who can tell? But you want the truth, we're not fine. We got problems, and we don't know how to solve them."

"War Game" includes lyrics: "Every day we feel deflated. Tryna roll with all the changes. Reality of what we've created. There's no one above or below you, you are all I want. But I feel that it's not enough, to just offer you my love. Inches from movin' out and movin' on . . . either in love or we're insane."

The track "Regrets" shows the performer placing blame on himself. "Always said I'd pause work as soon as you came. Without structure, I just slipped into depression again. Aimed to be the best dad here, but missed the mark. Breaking both you and your sister's heart, and your mother's too."

"Freedom" and "Crashing" offer more hopeful messages. The couple worked through their problems. On "Rapture," he sings, "I don't just want you for the rapture. I want the twists and turns of a modern love. Give me a kiss, I wanna be fractured. I'd give anything for us."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn met at school when they were 11 and started dating in 2015. The two were married in December 2018 and had their daughters in 2020 and 2022.

The original Play album came out in September. Fans can pick up a copy of the Deluxe edition by visiting Sheeran's website.

cherry seabornEd Sheeran
Melissa LianneWriter
Related Stories
Madonna speaks onstage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center
MusicThis Day in Top 40 History: December 3Dawn Palmer-Quaife
Kim Petras performs onstage during OUTLOUD Music Festival At 2025 WeHo Pride on May 31, 2025 in West Hollywood, California.
MusicKim Petras Responds to Selling Out Claims, Details Plan for New AlbumMelissa Lianne
MTV Logo is seen onstage during the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on August 30, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
MusicMTV Shuts Down International Music Channels After 44 YearsMelissa Lianne
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect