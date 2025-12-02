Ed Sheeran Releases Deluxe Album With Songs About Marriage Troubles and Fatherhood Concerns

Ed Sheeran dropped a deluxe edition of his eighth album, Play, that features 13 extra songs. The tracks detail his struggles with wife Cherry Seaborn, painting a raw picture of what happens when a musician spends years away from home.

His three-year Mathematics World Tour created tension within the household as he performed 188 shows spanning five continents. Cherry stayed back in Suffolk with their daughters, Lyra and Jupiter, while Sheeran crisscrossed the globe.

Sheeran admits the pair found themselves in arguments. He worries about his role as a father.

On the song "Problems," Ed Sheeran sings, "Flowers in our garden are dying. When did the water run dry? Who can tell? But you want the truth, we're not fine. We got problems, and we don't know how to solve them."

"War Game" includes lyrics: "Every day we feel deflated. Tryna roll with all the changes. Reality of what we've created. There's no one above or below you, you are all I want. But I feel that it's not enough, to just offer you my love. Inches from movin' out and movin' on . . . either in love or we're insane."

The track "Regrets" shows the performer placing blame on himself. "Always said I'd pause work as soon as you came. Without structure, I just slipped into depression again. Aimed to be the best dad here, but missed the mark. Breaking both you and your sister's heart, and your mother's too."

"Freedom" and "Crashing" offer more hopeful messages. The couple worked through their problems. On "Rapture," he sings, "I don't just want you for the rapture. I want the twists and turns of a modern love. Give me a kiss, I wanna be fractured. I'd give anything for us."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn met at school when they were 11 and started dating in 2015. The two were married in December 2018 and had their daughters in 2020 and 2022.