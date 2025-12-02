Festive Pets in Cape Coral Rank Among The Top in The Nation

Festive pets… Yeah, that’s totally a thing. Or more accurately, festive people pushing their holiday spirit onto their pets. And believe me, I’m one of them. There is nothing funnier than seeing your dog in a ridiculous little Christmas sweater looking like a furry elf who just got fired from Santa’s workshop. But do THEY enjoy it? Absolutely not.

Some dogs hate the mailman… others bark at Amazon drivers… but mine? He’s cool with everyone. His true nemesis? Festive Pet clothing.

Let me introduce you to Bruno — my Chihuahua-Yorkie mix and best bud in the universe. This guy will nap in my lap, cuddle at bedtime, and defend me against invisible danger no one else can see. But pull out a holiday sweater and suddenly he becomes the Hulk. He will literally attack the sweater like it owes him money. His little sister is learning from him — festive sweaters are Public Enemy #1. Christmas cookies? Yes please. Wrapped gifts they can shred at 6 a.m.? Absolutely. But festive pet clothes? No way, José.

Festive Pets in Cape Coral:

So imagine my shock when I learned Cape Coral, our own backyard, landed on PetSmart’s list of Top 15 Most Festive Pet Cities in America. Yes, Cape Coral made it right alongside places like Midland, Amarillo, Winter Garden, Pensacola, Lexington, and more. Apparently, according to PetSmart’s Merry & Bright holiday collection sales, our town is a hotspot for spoiled, festive fur babies.

And it turns out we’re not alone, more than 90% of pet parents nationwide plan to involve their pets in holiday celebrations this year. Most people (79%) see their pets as family, and 64% say it genuinely makes them happy to include them. Heck, 49% even hang stockings for their pets and 65% pick out special gifts. That’s dedication... Or insanity. Probably both.