A lot of people take their kids, but if you want to take your four-legged friend, here is where to get the cutest pet photos with Santa this holiday season.

The holidays are such a fun time of year with lots of activities. Between tree lightings, parades on land and on water, shopping and parties there's so much going on. And if you want to make this year extra special for that dog in your life, a must-do is taking them for a photo with Santa. But where to go? I put together a list, and you won't have to go far.

Where To Get The Cutest Pet Photos With Santa This Holiday Season

While I think photos with kids sitting on Santa's lap are adorable, my favorite are seeing the cats and dogs with Santa. Some wearing their cute little Christmas sweaters, bow ties or even antlers. And if you want to take your little love to see Santa this year, you've got a few options.

Bass Pro Shops

Now through December 24 from 10am-7:45pm you can bring your pup to see Santa. A lot of companies just do digital photos, but at Bass Pro you'll get a print to take home with you. And it's free!

Petco

This Saturday, December 6 from 2-4pm is when Santa will be on location, so don't miss it.

Pet Supplies Plus

Saturday, December 13 from noon-2pm Pet Supplies Plus will be hosting their Jolly Jubilee. You can get photos with Santa, plus free samples in-store.

PetSmart

December 13 and 14 from 2-5pm PetSmart is doing photos with Santa. And not just dogs. You can bring your bird, snake, lizard, rabbit, pig, hamster. It is recommended you book a time slot in advance.

Dogtopia- Fort Myers