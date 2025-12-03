Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell Stars in Heartwarming New Children’s Christmas Book

When I was a kid, Christmas books were pure magic. Every year my mom would bring out the big Christmas basket filled with all our holiday favorites, and we’d sit together as a family by the tree and read them every night leading up to Christmas. It’s one of those core memories that never fades. Between the warmth of the fireplace, the lights, the stories and the feeling of being together is something I'll never forget. Even though I don’t have kids of my own, it’s a tradition I’d love to see more families carry on with their little ones. There’s just something special about slowing down, opening a book and creating those cozy holiday moments they’ll remember forever. And there's a new Christmas book available now with a local touch.