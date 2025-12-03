Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell Stars in Heartwarming New Children’s Christmas Book
This time of year there's Christmas songs, Christmas movies and a new children's Christmas book featuring Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell.
When I was a kid, Christmas books were pure magic. Every year my mom would bring out the big Christmas basket filled with all our holiday favorites, and we’d sit together as a family by the tree and read them every night leading up to Christmas. It’s one of those core memories that never fades. Between the warmth of the fireplace, the lights, the stories and the feeling of being together is something I'll never forget. Even though I don’t have kids of my own, it’s a tradition I’d love to see more families carry on with their little ones. There’s just something special about slowing down, opening a book and creating those cozy holiday moments they’ll remember forever. And there's a new Christmas book available now with a local touch.
If you're looking for a great stocking stuffer or a way for the family to start getting excited for Christmas, there's an adorable new book out now and it's all for a good cause. Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell has been chosen to be one of Santa's helpers and it all plays out in the book The Story of Sheriff Bill Prummellf.
Best of all, while enjoying a fun holiday story, 100% of sales will benefit the Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches. With 6 locations in Florida, The Florida Sheriff's Youth Ranches help at-risk children. Since 1957, they've helped more than 186,000 children and families in Florida.
