'Tis the season for Christmas movies and a new one streaming now on Netflix is Jingle Bell Heist.

I like to wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas. And last Friday after I got the tree up, the lights hung and was ready to relax, I turned to Netflix to watch something festive to complete the evening. There are so many Christmas movies between classics and those I've never seen, and new ones for this season. I noticed that Jingle Bell Heist was just added to Netflix that day, so I decided on that one as my selection for the night.

Cozy or Cringey: Jingle Bell Heist On Netflix

While I love Christmas movies, I'm definitely into more of the comedy and fun ones than I am the more romantic flicks. Throw a little mystery or a good heist in the mix and I'm sold. And that's what you'll get with Jingle Bell Heist.

The movie follows Sophia and Nick, two people going through a tough time, who team up to rob a fancy department store in London on Christmas Eve. While they're planning it, a romance begins. And don't worry if romance isn't your thing. It's not a lovey-dovey romance, but I would put it in the rom-com category, with some action. While it only has a 43% Popcornmeter on Rotten Tomatoes, I thought it was good. Just a fun, light-hearted movie with some sweet story lines woven throughout. Will it win an Oscar? No. But was I satisfied with my choice for my first movie to kick off the holiday season? Yes. Was it predictable as most Hallmark-style Christmas movies are? Yes, but there are some surprises in there I won't spoil. And really, I'll take a heist movie any day of the year. All around very entertaining. It's getting a cozy vote from me!