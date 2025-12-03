ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Lost Pet: Lee County Launches New Portal to Bring Animals Home

Goodbye panic posters, hello internet miracles.

Budman
Lost pet? Lee County’s new Find My Pet Portal helps residents reunite pets with their owners faster through community-driven online posting.
(Photo by Erik S. Lesser/Getty Images)

I will never forget the day I had a lost pet, my dog Taz. I was on vacation in Mexico when I got the phone call that he had wandered off on his own little adventure. My heart sank. Taz was my best buddy, and I was thousands of miles away with nothing I could do except panic. Lucky for me, my friends back home took action. They printed flyers, walked the neighborhood, and basically turned into detectives.

After what felt like forever, we found him. I hugged him so tight he probably thought I had lost my mind. Not every story ends that way, but now Lee County has something that makes it easier for people to get pets home faster.

Lost Pet Problem:

Lee County Domestic Animal Services has launched something called the Find My Pet Portal. It is a new online tool where residents can use their computers or phones to post photos of stray pets they find. The idea is to help people connect with owners before a stray even makes it to the shelter. It is basically neighbors helping neighbors. Many communities use apps like this already, and now Lee County has its own version built specifically for pets.

Residents can watch a short video about how it works and visit the Lee County lost pet portal HERE. This tool rolled out during a presentation to county commissioners when they updated the Animal Control Ordinance to support new services like this one.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is the only stray intake facility in the county. They provide care and second chances for thousands of animals every year. If someone is looking to adopt, they can visit the shelter at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers. Adoption hours run Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Applications can be submitted online or completed in person. Each adoption includes spay or neuter surgery, vaccinations, a license, rabies shot, microchip, and a ten day health guarantee worth more than six hundred dollars.

People can also help by fostering, joining the Weekend Warrior program, or simply being responsible pet owners. That means keeping pets identified, licensed, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can even handle licensing online without visiting the shelter.

If something like the Find My Pet Portal had existed when Taz went missing, I would have saved hours of worry and my friends would have saved gallons of printer ink. Thanks to this new tool, more pets in Lee County will have the chance to make it home again, just like Taz did.

BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
