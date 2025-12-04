If you're looking for something fun to do with the whole family, a Christmas season staple opens in Cape Coral this weekend.

I absolutely love this time of year. Decorating the house, listening to Christmas music, watching festive movies, driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's just such a joyful month with so much to do. Last year, I was on my way to a restaurant in Cape Coral when I drove my Cape Christian and saw the Christmas Village. I immediately had to look it up because it looks so awesome and realized it's been a staple when it comes to holiday family-fun in Cape Coral. And it opens this weekend.

A Christmas Season Staple Opens In Cape Coral This Weekend

This Saturday, December 5, Christmas Village at Cape Christian officially opens for the season. It runs every night through December 23 from 6-9pm on Chiquita Blvd.

What you'll find is a true winter wonderland right here in Southwest Florida. Pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus's Gingerbread House where you can do crafts, cookie decorating and write letters to the North Pole. Plus a skate rink, movies in the park, Christmas inflatables and train rides through a light tunnel. Plenty of photo ops and you may even seen flurries in the air. There are also festive treats for sale inside Parkside Cafe like chimneys, Santa's sundae, Christmas cobbler, Prancer's pretzel. And cozy drinks from hot cocoa, peppermint mocha lattes, gingerbread chai and more. Plus s'mores kits to enjoy while sitting around the fire.

The event is free, but there are some pay-for activities like the hayride, Christmas train and ice skating.

If you're looking to make memories as a family this holiday season, this is definitely a fun event you won't want to miss.