Christmas Classics Are Coming To Movie Theaters This Month

Throughout the year I have to say that I'm not a big movie watcher. But there's something about Christmas movies that I just love and I tend to watch one nearly every night of the month. So far I've seen Jingle Bell Heist and my favorite, Christmas with the Kranks. I love to just sit in the living room, taking in the coziness the Christmas decorations provide, with candles lit and a mug of hot cocoa watching new movies and those I've loved for years. But if you've ever wanted to see some of those Christmas classics on the big screen, this month you'll have your chance.

I can't remember the last time I saw a Christmas movie in a theater. It may have been Love Actually and if that's the case, it's been over 20 years. But that may have to change this month because a bunch of Christmas classics will be playing in theaters. Maybe it's a movie you've still never seen, one that's your absolute favorite or maybe it's one you want to introduce kids to for the first time. I could picture the whole family getting in their Christmas pj's and heading to the theater to enjoy a festive night out. There's over 20 with select dates and you can catch the full list here, but below are 10 I'm most excited for.