Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Debuts Lady Gaga Wax Figure Inspired by Jazz Residency

Madame Tussauds Las Vegas unveiled a wax figure of Lady Gaga on Dec. 2. The display opened to visitors three days later at The Venetian. The figure is the museum chain's homage to her Jazz & Piano residency at Dolby Live, which concluded in 2024.

The figure captures the star mid-gesture, leaning forward as she blows a kiss. She wears a rose gold sunburst pleated silk gown covered with crystals. Glossy red lips, winged eyeliner, and a blonde bob with a side curl complete the look.

About 20 artists worked for roughly one year to complete the figure, according to USA Today. They combed through hundreds of research images, sculpted, created a mold, and then hand-painted each detail on the wax.

"Lady Gaga embodies everything Las Vegas is known for — glamour, creativity, and showmanship," said Gabriel Hewitt, General Manager of Madame Tussauds Las Vegas, per USA Today. "Her new figure is a celebration of that spirit, giving guests the chance to share an unforgettable moment with one of music's most captivating performers."

The 14-time GRAMMY Award winner performed her Jazz and Piano residency at Dolby Live on the Las Vegas Strip. Fans can also view a standing exhibition of her fashion pieces at HAUS OF GAGA/LAS VEGAS in Park MGM, next to Dolby Live.

She's currently on The Mayhem Ball tour, which runs through April 10.

The attraction has rolled out holiday features this season. Visitors can order a Little Monsters Cookie Cocktail at The Hangover Bar, which mixes Baileys, vanilla vodka, amaretto, and oat milk. Guests can save $10 with promo code GAGA when booking online or buying at the attraction.