Grand Opening Date Announced For Oak & Stone in Cape Coral

We all know that Southwest Florida is growing rapidly with new neighborhoods and complexes being built, but also a lot of new restaurants too. And a grand opening date has been announced for Oak & Stone in Cape Coral.

When it comes to new places for dining, 2025 has been a big year. Throughout Southwest Florida there have been lots of new coffee shops, ice cream spots and everything from casual to fine dining. Just in Cape Coral alone this year, we've seen the opening of Pei Wei Asian Kitchen, a second First Watch location, Stella Marie's Italian Market & Deli, Clase Azul, Escondido Lounge and Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux just to name a few. And there's more to come before the year is done. Including the grand opening of Oak & Stone off Cape Coral Parkway.

When I first moved to Florida, I was in Sarasota just minutes from an Oak & Stone. It became a regular spot for us as we enjoyed the famous beer wall and the food was always delicious. Since I moved to Fort Myers about 6.5 years ago, the closest to me was in Naples until the Estero location opened in 2023. And now, another location will be opening in Cape Coral.

If you've driven through downtown Cape Coral, right off Cape Coral Parkway is a new complex called The Cove. But in addition to apartments, there will also be restaurants on the street level. And that's where you'll not only soon find Oak & Stone, but also Aqua and Big Nick's BBQ.

Oak & Stone in Cape Coral has set their grand opening for December 17. You can check out their menu and their tap list here