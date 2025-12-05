Listen to Win: The Boy Is Mine Tour

The iconic GRAMMY Award-winning artists will embark on their first-ever co-headlining run. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, it also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining cultural touchstone of late ‘90s R&B. The song also placed them in an elite group of artists — including Whitney Houston (14 weeks with “I Will Always Love You”) and Mariah Carey (16 weeks with “One Sweet Day”) — who have commanded the Hot 100’s top spot for 13 weeks or more.