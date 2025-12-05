Listen to Win: The Boy Is Mine Tour
The highly anticipated The Boy Is Mine Tour is coming to Tampa on Friday, December 12th at 8pm
The iconic GRAMMY Award-winning artists will embark on their first-ever co-headlining run. Produced by Black Promoters Collective, it also marks a historic moment more than 25 years in the making, building on the legacy of their 1998 game-changing duet “The Boy Is Mine,” which spent a record-shattering 13 consecutive weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became a defining cultural touchstone of late ‘90s R&B. The song also placed them in an elite group of artists — including Whitney Houston (14 weeks with “I Will Always Love You”) and Mariah Carey (16 weeks with “One Sweet Day”) — who have commanded the Hot 100’s top spot for 13 weeks or more.
Joining them on the road is a powerhouse lineup of special guests: GRAMMY-winning superstar Kelly Rowland, chart-topping singer-songwriter and Keyshia Cole, and rising star Jamal Roberts, fresh off his 2025 American Idol Season 23 win. With talent that spans generations—from foundational to future—the tour is positioned to be one of the most unforgettable, unmissable live events of the year.
Listen to B1039 to win tickets to the show!
Material Terms:
How to enter: Listen To Win
- Dates of contests: 12/5/25 - 12/11/25
- How winner is being selected: Caller 18
- When the winner is being selected: 6a-10a
- How many times a person can enter: 1
- Age of entrants: 18+
- How many winners are being selected: 5
- What the prize is: 2 tickets
- What the prize value is: $198
- Who is providing the prize: Black Promoters Collective