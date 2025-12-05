Variety and CNN Reveal 23rd Season Lineup for Emmy-Winning ‘Actors on Actors’ Series

Variety and CNN unveiled the roster for the 23rd season of Actors on Actors. Thirteen interviews will feature performers from movies like Wicked: For Good, One Battle After Another, and The Smashing Machine. The series launches December 5, dropping one conversation each day for 13 straight days.

This season brings together Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Sandler and Ariana Grande, Julia Roberts and Sean Penn, plus Dwayne Johnson and Brendan Fraser. Johnson and Fraser haven't worked together since 2001's The Mummy Returns, so their appearance will be a reunion.

This marks the first season under the new partnership between CNN and Variety. Episodes will launch for subscribers of CNN's streaming service before appearing across Variety's platforms. Full episodes drop each day on CNN at 9 a.m. ET. Variety's YouTube channel will follow at 3 p.m. ET.

"With exclusive revelations from Leonardo DiCaprio, Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Jennifer Lawrence, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Ethan Hawke, and more, this is our best season of Actors on Actors yet," said Ramin Setoodeh, Variety's co-editor-in-chief and co-president, according to Variety. "We can't wait for fans of this Emmy-winning series to savor every minute of these conversations on CNN and Variety."

The franchise pairs performers in open interviews about their work. Past episodes have featured Brad Pitt and Adam Sandler, Andrew Garfield and Ryan Reynolds, and Jennifer Lawrence and Viola Davis.

Season 23 is executive-produced by Ramin Setoodeh and Donna Pennestri for Variety, along with Amy Entelis and Roxanna Sherwood for CNN Originals. The annual Variety Actors on Actors print magazine issue, photographed by Alexi Lubomirski, will hit newsstands on December 17. Fans can grab their copies then.