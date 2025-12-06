This Day in Top 40 History: December 6

On this day in 1988, Metallica filmed their first music video. It was for the band's antiwar anthem, “One,” which would become their first Top 40 hit. This date also saw Time magazine name Taylor Swift its "Person of the Year" in 2023, with three No. 1 albums that year, including “Midnights” reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in June. In addition, the “Shake It Off” singer was on her Eras Tour that year, eventually grossing over $2 billion and making it the first concert tour in music history to bring in that much. Here are more notable Top 40 history events from Dec. 6.