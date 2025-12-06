This Day in Top 40 History: December 6
On this day in 1988, Metallica filmed their first music video. It was for the band's antiwar anthem, “One,” which would become their first Top 40 hit. This date also saw Time magazine name Taylor Swift its "Person of the Year" in 2023, with three No. 1 albums that year, including “Midnights” reclaiming the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart in June. In addition, the “Shake It Off” singer was on her Eras Tour that year, eventually grossing over $2 billion and making it the first concert tour in music history to bring in that much. Here are more notable Top 40 history events from Dec. 6.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are a few unforgettable Top 40 singles from December 6:
- 1974: George Harrison released “Ding Dong, Ding Dong” in the U.K. This song, which was from his fifth studio album titled Dark Horse, left no doubt that the ex-Beatle was yearning for a fresh start after parting ways with his then-wife, Pattie Boyd. It peaked at No. 38 on the Official Singles chart.
- 1994: Madonna launched “Take a Bow,” which would be the second single from her sixth studio album, Bedtime Stories. The track became an instant hit, dominating multiple charts, including the Billboard Hot 100 and the Adult Contemporary chart.
- 2005: Eminem dropped “When I'm Gone,” the lead single from his greatest hits compilation album, Curtain Call: The Hits. The track climbed to the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and appealed to many listeners because it saw Eminem reflect on his struggles with fatherhood and fame.
Cultural Milestones
Dec. 6 had several cultural moments, including:
- 2003: “Oliver's Army” artist Elvis Costello married Diana Krall at Elton John's estate in Berkshire, England. On the couple's third wedding anniversary, they welcomed their twins, Frank Harlan James and Dexter Henry Lorcan.
- 2005: The Billboard Music Awards were held in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Among the winners were several Top 40 artists, such as Mariah Carey, Kanye West, 50 Cent, Carrie Underwood, and Daddy Yankee.
- 2021: Word got out that Drake had withdrawn his two nominations at the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Previously, the “Take Care” singer had voiced his discontent over the Recording Academy's genre categorization, which, according to him, made the awards insignificant to artists.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry encountered the following challenges on this day:
- 1969: The Rolling Stones headlined a free concert at the Altamont Speedway in California, with up to 300,000 fans. The event was marred with chaos and violence, causing several people to die and over a hundred to get injured.
- 1995: Michael Jackson collapsed while rehearsing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, and he was taken to the Beth Israel Medical Center North for treatment. Jackson and his sister Janet were supposed to attend the Billboard Music Awards that evening, but when the latter heard about the incident, she canceled her appearance.
Many Top 40 history events happened on this day. Unknown to some fans, “Oh, Pretty Woman” artist Roy Orbison and his wife, Barbara, died on this day in 1988 and 2011, respectively.