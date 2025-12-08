The path to a healthier community begins with one step. And this weekend, Collier County is lacing up for the Heart Walk at Baker Park.

Last month, the 2025 Lee County Heart Walk took place at FGCU with thousands of people coming together to fight against cardiovascular disease. And this Saturday, December 13, it's Collier County's turn. The Heart Walk takes place in over 220 cities nationwide. Not only is the goal to raise money, but to bring awareness to the number one cause of death in America: heart disease. The statistics are staggering. 9 out of 10 people who suffer cardiac arrest outside a hospital don’t survive. Yet, immediate CPR can double or even triple the chance they do.

Collier County Laces Up For Heart Walk This Saturday

The 2025 Collier County Heart Walk is a great way to gather as a community for some exercise and to raise funds for the American Heart Association. But even more, to put a spotlight on CPR education. No one wants to be in a situation where you need to help someone. But if you are, knowledge of hands-only CPR could be the difference between life and death. The American Heart Association has a Nation of Lifesavers initiative with a goal to double survival rates by 2030. The goal is for one person in every household to feel confident in how to respond if they're faced with a cardiac emergency.

This Saturday, December 13, Baker Park in Naples is where the 2025 Collier County Heart Walk will be held. The goal is for 3,000 people to come together to walk to save lives. The funds raised from this walk will go towards research, CPR education and training. The event begins at 8am with a 5k walk. Live CPR demonstrations will also be featured, giving you the chance to learn or refresh your skills and become a potential lifesaver.