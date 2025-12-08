ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Log Trouble: Police Say Gainesville Man Weaponized Firewood Over Friend Feud

A Florida man turned a log into a weapon during a late-night argument, landing himself in legal trouble and legendary Florida Man status.
Logs are amazing when you actually think about them. They keep you warm in the winter, they sit around bonfires for marshmallow missions, some people carve them, some stack them like tiny lumber Jenga towers, and if you’re really handy, you might even turn one into a cabinet. But one thing logs are not supposed to be? Weapons. We’re not cavemen anymore,  we have emotions, therapy, and anger management apps. Sadly, someone forgot to give Gainesville’s very own Willie Riley that memo.

According to the Alachua Chronicle, It’s 4:19 a.m. and Riley gets into an argument with his lady friend because he didn’t want her friend in their vehicle. You know that awkward third-wheel tension we all feel sometimes? Well, Riley didn’t just feel it,  he went full Hulk Smash mode.

According to the police report, the ladies got into the car to escape the fight, but Riley wasn’t done. Nope. He grabbed an actual log like something Paul Bunyan might admire. He then allegedly hurled it at the open driver’s window. It hit the door frame hard enough to leave dents and literally embedded wood into the car. That log stayed at the crime scene like Exhibit A … nature’s boomerang of bad decisions.

Log Launch:

The victim jumped out to confront him because Florida women don’t back down..  So then he allegedly poked her in the eye. The friend in the car backed up the story, like “Yep, that happened.” Meanwhile, Riley vanished like a villain in a Marvel post-credit scene.

Police came back later when he returned, but like Bigfoot sightings, nobody caught him in action. Officers even tried calling him. He ignored them until hours later, when he called back to deny everything and claimed he skipped town to stay with family.

Turns out, Riley has quite the rap sheet…  Five felonies, four misdemeanors, and a couple state prison vacations. He’s now charged with domestic battery and yes, throwing a deadly missile, because apparently under Florida law, logs qualify.The  Judge let him go on his own recognizance, which honestly sounds like the start of sequel behavior.

Moral of the story?
Holiday stress can get to all of us. You may not like your girlfriend’s friend, but please — for the love of bonfires — don’t sling lumber at moving vehicles. Arrests aren’t exactly something to shake a stick at … or poke anyone with.

Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
