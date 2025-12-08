Starbucks Launches Bearista Cup Giveaway with 17,000 Prizes Up for Grabs

Starbucks is bringing back its much-loved Bearista Cup, but this time, to win it means being part of a competition. The 20-ounce glass cup, styled like a bear with a green beanie, usually costs $29.95 but won't be available in stores for purchase. This shift helps manage demand and prevent past problems.

The Bearista Cup giveaway starts on December 8, 2025, and ends on January 4, 2026. The prizes are tied to the Starbucks for Life Merrython mobile game, a seasonal idea to engage app users. Players can earn entries for the cup by playing the game and visiting themed cities: Seattle, Milan, Tokyo, and New York City.

Starbucks will distribute 17,000 Bearista Cups, each limited to one per person. This strategy is different from the original launch where stocks disappeared quickly. The rules are designed to stop hoarding and give real fans a fair chance.

Participants in the Starbucks for Life promotion can win other rewards, like handcrafted drinks and Bonus Stars. To play, customers need the Starbucks app or can go to starbucksforlife.com. Non-members can sign up until the contest concludes in January.

The first Bearista Cup release in November caused chaos in stores. Customers dealt with long lines and rapid sell-outs. Social media revealed disagreements and claims of staff buying up stock. Resale prices for these cups online skyrocketed.

The choice to host a managed digital contest aims to avoid past distribution mishaps. This approach not only cuts down on reselling but also encourages app sign-ups and enhances loyalty program enrollment.

Starbucks baristas recently initiated a strike in several cities, advocating for contracts amidst holiday promotions, like the Bearista Cup. The timing underlines tensions between marketing pushes and workers' demands for improved conditions.