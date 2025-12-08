Taylor Swift Releases 72-Item Holiday Collection Ahead of Disney+ Docuseries

Taylor Swift launched a 72-piece holiday merchandise collection on Nov. 13. The collection appeared on her official website one month before the singer turns 36.

Items represent all her albums from Reputation through her latest release, The Life of a Showgirl. The 12-track record has dominated the No. 1 spot on Billboard 200 for seven weeks straight. The Grammy winner also added products connected to her six-part docuseries The End of an Era, which will debut its first two episodes on Disney+ on Dec. 12.

The Life of a Showgirl and The Eras Tour Acoustic Guitars are the priciest options, at $399 each.

The collection includes clothing, accessories, and home goods sorted by album era.

Reputation items feature snake motifs.

Lover products showcase pastel colors.

Folklore and Evermore items lean toward cottage aesthetics.

Red-era merchandise includes a pajama set similar to what the performer wore in the opening scene of the "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" music video.

Midnights products spotlight "Anti-Hero," which spent eight weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The Tortured Poets Department section includes a Fortnite Ornament that references imagery from the album's opening track featuring Post Malone.

The Life of a Showgirl items use orange and green color schemes, with products drawing inspiration from the album's third track, "Opalite."

The collection also features products from her re-recorded albums, including Fearless, Speak Now, and 1989.

This merchandise drop continues a yearly tradition. Sales have been strong since launch, with some calling it her best collection to date. Several items have sold out because of high demand.