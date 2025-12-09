The lights are hung, the shopping has started and holiday music fills the air. But let's face it, not all songs are good ones. In fact, there are a few Christmas song fails.

I love Christmas music. There are so many memories I have from the holiday season when I was a kid that are tied to music. Like decorating the tree ever year as a family with Mannheim Steamroller as the soundtrack. Or sitting in my room singing along to The Carpenters' Christmas Portrait trying to convince myself that I sound like Karen Carpenter. Or driving down to my Grandma and Grandpa's house on Christmas Eve listening to "Grandma Got Run Over By A Reindeer" and my dad asking if we'll see her or not when we get there. And of course us kids always adding some extras to "Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer". There are so many great songs, but some just miss the mark. Here my top 5.

Ho-Ho-No: 5 Christmas Song Fails

"An Old-Fashioned Christmas (Daddy's Home""- Linda Bennett

This song somehow manages to turn a cozy holiday into a soap opera. It’s like someone took all the worst Hallmark clichés, mixed in a random traffic report and called it a song. Talk about a roller coaster of emotions. No one needs that at Christmas time.

"The Christmas Shoes"- NewSong

I feel like this song was trying to heartwarming, but it's just depressing. A sick mom, a broke little boy...it's just not working for me. And also why is a child by himself shopping for his dying mother anyway? Talk about sad.

"The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late)"- Alvin and the Chipmunks

While this song is cute and the video is even cuter, what I don't want to listen to for 3 minutes are singing chipmunks. Once a season is enough for me.

"Christmas Wrapping"- The Waitresses

I heard someone sing this song at karaoke the other night and it was actually the inspiration for this story. It's just bad. It's long, at almost 5 minutes and there are so many words that just don't flow. And what's with the anti-Christmas feeling at the end? PASS.

"Wonderful Christmastime"- Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney has written some amazing songs over the years. But this one isn't one of them. The constant ding dong is annoying and it's just the same words over and over again. Also, I feel like this song is incredibly overplayed so it gets old real quick.

I promise, I really do love Christmas and Christmas music. But these songs don't do it for me. I'm sure you have a few on your list too. Hopefully you'll hear more of the songs that bring you joy this season than those that don't.