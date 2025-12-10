Fake Celebrity Accounts Cost Fans $5.3 Billion in 2025 Scams

Be aware of hackers posing as musicians and their teams. Last year, hackers stole $5.3 billion from fans. That's according to a report from Spikerz, an Israeli social media security firm. Scammers targeted Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, and Billie Eilish most often. Why? Their massive fan bases and the trust people place in them.

Swifties got hit with fake tickets, bogus merchandise, and phony VIP experiences from clone accounts. Sabrina Carpenter fans encountered fraudulent meet-and-greet offers, counterfeit pre-sale links, and fake merchandise drops that never arrived. Hackers impersonating Billie Eilish ran deceptive livestreams and giveaways using her image.

One in five concert tickets sold through social media was fake. The report confirmed this alarming statistic. Either the tickets were complete scams, or sellers disappeared after receiving payment.

Hackers seized control of Instagram accounts for Adele, Future, Michael Jackson, Tyla, and Pink Floyd in August. They ran a cryptocurrency scam that cost fans at least $49,000. Scammers pretending to be Johnny Depp and his team took $350,000 from one fan alone, according to Gizmodo, which reviewed complaints made to the Federal Trade Commission.

BTS, Adele, Ed Sheeran, and BLACKPINK also fell victim to impersonation scams, per the report. Social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and X have become gateways for fraud. Artist managers use them to market tours and albums while connecting with fans, which creates openings for criminals.

"Social platforms have become the most important connection point between artists and their audiences, and therefore, the most vulnerable," said Scott Cohen, The Orchard co-founder and advisor to Spikerz, according to Billboard. "If we want artists to innovate and experiment, we have to give them digital environments where they're not constantly under attack."

The damage stretches past money. Hackers who broke into A$AP Rocky's X account in May posted harmful comments. Others release private photos or sensitive information.

"When fans are duped by a fake account into buying non-existent merch, tickets, or experiences, the artist not only loses revenue, but suffers a blow to reputation that undermines future sales and engagement," the Spikerz report stated via Billboard. "The resulting brand damage can reduce the value of sponsorships, collaborations, and label partnerships."