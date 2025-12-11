ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
27th Annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival Brings Top Writers to Fort Myers

At this point, between Marija’s book recaps and my daughter’s Stranger Things obsession, I might as well install a library card reader on my front door.

Budman
Thousands of book-loving readers are gearing up for the 27th Annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival in 2026.
(Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images for Abrams Books)

It’s no secret that Marija is an avid reader. She LOVES reading. Every day at work feels like “storytime with Marija,” except instead of picture books, I’m getting the play-by-play of thriller plots, murder mysteries, and twist endings that sound like they belong in a Netflix documentary. The best part? She reads everything… so I don’t have to. I just sit there sipping coffee like, “Wow, that guy did WHAT on page 312?”

But the real twist this year was when Marija invited my daughter to the public library. And ever since that moment, the reading bug moved into our house, unpacked its bags, and decided to stay forever. Kara reads all the time. I’m talking on the couch, in the car, at the table, probably in her sleep. Half her Christmas list this year is books, especially anything even remotely related to Stranger Things. If a Demogorgon is on the cover, take my money.

So now we’ve got two bookworms in my life, and guess what? They’ve officially recruited me. Because there’s one thing I already know I’m doing in 2026—and I’m positive Marija is too—and that’s going to the Lee County Library’s 27th Annual Southwest Florida Reading Festival.

This massive, totally free event takes over downtown Fort Myers on Saturday, March 7, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And when I say it draws thousands, I’m not exaggerating. The place is packed with readers of all ages meeting more than two dozen authors, grabbing book signings, listening to behind-the-scenes stories, and checking out some seriously cool library tech demonstrations.

They’ve got everything: author presentations, local writer showcases, storytelling, arts and crafts, food vendors, merch, and even youth writing awards. And the lineup? Stack your TBR list now. We’re talking Wally Lamb, Brad Thor, Sarah Pekkanen, Kristen Harmel, Lisa Wingate, and kids’ favorites like Dan Gutman and the team behind “My Weird School.”

Plus, every child and teen who attends gets a free book thanks to Suncoast Credit Union Foundation. As a dad of a kid who inhaled 14 books in one month, that’s a big deal.

There’s even a fancy fundraiser called An Evening with the Authors on March 6 at the Burroughs Home and Gardens — dinner, mingling, silent auction, the whole vibe.

Look, if Marija, my daughter, and basically all of Southwest Florida are going, you know it’s good.

See you at ReadFest, bookworms.

