Girl Scout Cookie season is less than a month away in Southwest Florida and there's a delicious new cookie flavor added to the 2026 lineup.

While we are in the thick of the holiday season, another season we love to celebrate is Girl Scout Cookie season. It always feels like its own little holiday, one we count down to every year. There's just something magical about seeing those colorful boxes pop up again. The girls standing outside the stores with their uniforms on and their cute signs in hand. And while I do have my tried and true flavors I have to get year after year, I do enjoy always trying the new ones of the season. And Girl Scouts just unveiled a new one they're adding to the 2026 roster.

Girl Scouts Unveil Delicious New Cookie Flavor for 2026

I was a Girl Scout the majority of my growing up years. I'd say from pre-k through 8th grade and we always loved Girl Scout Cookie season. It was always a great competition between friends who could sell the most. I think my love for the Caramel DeLites probably helped me hit my goal every year. That purple box was all I needed. Now, I do also love the Thin Mints and the Peanut Butter Patties, but those caramel cookies are just too good. So you know I'll be getting those this year. But there's a new flavor I can't wait to try too.

If you love rocky road ice cream, you'll have to try the Exploremores cookies. They're described as being filled with "flavors of chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond-flavored creme". Tell me that doesn't sound good!

I just checked the Girl Scouts website earlier today, and it looks like we just have 26 more days to wait. It'll be worth it.