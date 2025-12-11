Oscar Mayer Launches Nationwide Search for New Wienermobile Drivers

ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
Marija
If you've ever dreamed of being a Wienermobile driver, applications are officially being accepted.

I love hot dogs. Maybe more than I should probably admit. And that means, to me, the idea of being a Wienermobile driver sounds like an absolute dream. I mean, what could be more fun than getting paid to roam the country? And in a giant hot dog on wheels? Sometimes people ask me what I would do if I didn't work in radio. And while I have few things I throw out there, though none I've ever seriously considered, honestly I think I've now found it. I'd like to be a Wienermobile driver. And if you too have that dream, Oscar Mayer is looking for you.

Oscar Mayer is on the hunt for 12 new Wienermobile drivers. It's part of their Hotdogger Program that searches for recent college grads to drive the 27 foot hot dog around the country. You'll be the face of the brand traveling around, attending events, creating content doing press, meeting fellow hot dog lovers and more. I mentioned how I think it'd be a great job, and apparently I'm not the only one. The company has been hiring Hotdoggers since 1988 and every year they get over 5000 people applying for the position.

So what is all included if you get hired for the gig? It's a 12 month program in which you'll get paid a salary of $35,600 plus an allowance for meals and personal travel. Plus 18 days PTO, health insurance and your hotel stays paid for.

According to the job listing, if you're outgoing, creative, friendly, exuberant and have an appetite for adventure, you'd be the perfect fit.

If you're interested in learning more about being a Hotdogger and to apply for the gig, click here

Marija
Marija is a morning show host on WXKB/B1039, midday host on WRXK/96KRock and night show host on WPBB/98.7 The Shark. She loves to write about food, travel, and things to do around the state of Florida.
