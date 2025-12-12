SUPERGIRL Is Coming in 2026 and I’ve Never Been More Ready

OMG, did you see the new Supergirl trailer?! Because I did… and I immediately lost my mind. Look, I was already pretty hyped when Superman dropped this past summer and kicked off James Gunn’s new DC Universe in style. I mean, that movie had me feeling like a kid again, staring at the screen like, “Yep. This is it. We’re back.” But somehow, Supergirl just cranked that excitement up to eleven.

Now, full disclosure: I might be a little biased. I do, in fact, have a daughter named Kara Zor-El. So yes, when anything Supergirl-related happens, it hits a little closer to home. But even if I didn’t, this trailer absolutely rips. It’s based on the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which I’ve actually read, and without spoiling anything, let me just say they nailed the vibe. This isn’t bubbly, sunshine-and-rainbows Supergirl. This is cosmic, emotional, road-trip-through-space Supergirl.

The trailer shows Kara traveling across the galaxy, stopping on planets with red suns. And if you’re a DC nerd like me, you know why that matters. Under a red sun, Kryptonians lose their powers. Which means if you’re powered by a yellow sun and want to actually feel a drink… yeah, you’re gonna need a red one. It’s gritty, it’s weird, and it’s awesome. Add in the fact that Krypto the Super-Dog shows up literally in the first few seconds, and I was already sold. Krypto isn’t just there for cute points either. If the movie follows the comic even a little, he’s a big deal to the story.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow:

This version of Supergirl is being played by Milly Alcock, who made a brief appearance at the end of Superman, and now she’s front and center. The cast is stacked too: David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, which honestly feels perfect casting. The whole thing is directed by Craig Gillespie, and it just feels like DC knows exactly what kind of story it wants to tell.