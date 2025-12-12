ContestsEventsHurricane Help Hub
LISTEN LIVE

SUPERGIRL Is Coming in 2026 and I’ve Never Been More Ready

I watched the Supergirl trailer, lost my mind, texted my daughter, and immediately got schooled by Gen-Z Kryptonian slang.

Budman
Supergirl’s new trailer proves the DCU is soaring, and even my real-life Kara Zor-El says it’s peak.
Budman's iPhone

OMG, did you see the new Supergirl trailer?! Because I did… and I immediately lost my mind. Look, I was already pretty hyped when Superman dropped this past summer and kicked off James Gunn’s new DC Universe in style. I mean, that movie had me feeling like a kid again, staring at the screen like, “Yep. This is it. We’re back.” But somehow, Supergirl just cranked that excitement up to eleven.

Now, full disclosure: I might be a little biased. I do, in fact, have a daughter named Kara Zor-El. So yes, when anything Supergirl-related happens, it hits a little closer to home. But even if I didn’t, this trailer absolutely rips. It’s based on the comic Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which I’ve actually read, and without spoiling anything, let me just say they nailed the vibe. This isn’t bubbly, sunshine-and-rainbows Supergirl. This is cosmic, emotional, road-trip-through-space Supergirl.

The trailer shows Kara traveling across the galaxy, stopping on planets with red suns. And if you’re a DC nerd like me, you know why that matters. Under a red sun, Kryptonians lose their powers. Which means if you’re powered by a yellow sun and want to actually feel a drink… yeah, you’re gonna need a red one. It’s gritty, it’s weird, and it’s awesome. Add in the fact that Krypto the Super-Dog shows up literally in the first few seconds, and I was already sold. Krypto isn’t just there for cute points either. If the movie follows the comic even a little, he’s a big deal to the story.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow:

This version of Supergirl is being played by Milly Alcock, who made a brief appearance at the end of Superman, and now she’s front and center. The cast is stacked too: David Krumholtz as Zor-El, Emily Beecham as Alura In-Ze, and Jason Momoa as Lobo, which honestly feels perfect casting. The whole thing is directed by Craig Gillespie, and it just feels like DC knows exactly what kind of story it wants to tell.

But the real moment for me? Texting my daughter. I asked her if she watched the trailer yet. She watched it immediately and texted back, “That is so peak.” Translation: she loved it. Like, really loved it. And that right there made my whole day.So yeah, June 26, 2026 can’t get here fast enough. Supergirl looks emotional, epic, funny, and different in the best way. And who knows? Maybe I’ll get lucky and my Kara Zor-El of Earth-Prime will want to be Supergirl again for Halloween… just with an updated costume to match the new movie. I’d call that a win.

comic booksDCUJames Gunnsupergirl
BudmanWriter
Meet Budman, dynamic host of Marconi Award winning radio station WXKB's WiLD Bunch Morning Show, on B1039. Budman likes to write about funny news, a good Florida man story, stupid criminals or anything involving a superhero. Budman, a comic book and pop culture enthusiast, even named his daughter Kara Zor-El, after Supergirl. His only child is his true passion beyond the mic. Being a dad is his favorite role. Budman, a true family man, balances his love for radio with quality time spent with loved ones and his trusty dogs.
Related Stories
Best Cities to Bring in the New Year
Human InterestBest Cities to Bring in the New YearRandi Moultrie
Mari Juliette, the owner of Mari Juliette Real Estate, produces a real estate TikTok broadcast in her office on April 26, 2024, in Pompano Beach, Florida.
Human InterestTikTok’s Wildest And Trendiest Moments of 2025Kayla Morgan
Taco Bell to Bring Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos in December
Human InterestTaco Bell to Bring Back Cheesy Dipping Burritos in DecemberRandi Moultrie
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect