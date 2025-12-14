This Day in Top 40 History: December 14
Dec. 14 has shaped Top 40 history in many ways. On this day in 1968, Marvin Gaye's song "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This track became Gaye's first chart-topper in the U.S. and Motown Records' best-selling single in years and is probably the most acclaimed version of the song. Read on to discover notable events, such as album releases and birthdays, from this date.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Dec. 14 has seen some bands expand their lists of Top 40 hits with the release of these albums:
- 1979: The Clash launched their third album, London Calling, which broke into the Top 10 and Top 40 in the U.K. and the U.S., respectively. This project also spawned some of the group's biggest hits, including the title track, which peaked at No. 11 on the U.K. Singles chart, and "Train in Vain," which reached the Top 30 on the Billboard Hot 100.
- 1984: Foreigner dropped Agent Provocateur, their fifth studio album. As well as reaching the top of the U.K. Albums chart, this record broke into the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. It also produced the singles "I Want To Know What Love Is," the band's first and only No. 1 hit in the U.K. and the U.S., and "That Was Yesterday," a Top 30 hit on the U.K. Singles chart.
Cultural Milestones
Many music lovers remember these Top 40 cultural events from Dec. 14:
- 1969: The Jackson 5 made their debut on The Ed Sullivan Show, where they performed their first No. 1 single, "I Want You Back." Lead singer Michael Jackson captivated Ed Sullivan and the viewers with his charm, vocal range, and impressive stage presence. "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" artist Diana Ross was among the audience that evening.
- 1980: John Lennon's fans, friends, and family held vigils in Liverpool and New York to honor the ex-Beatle's life and legacy. Fueled by envy, Mark David Chapman had murdered the singer on Dec. 8. Lennon's wife, Yoko Ono, had previously announced that there would be a silent vigil for him but no funeral.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The music industry has lost a few prominent figures on Dec. 14:
- 1963: Dinah Washington died at the age of 39 after an accidental overdose of alcohol and diet pills. She was known for Top 10 hits such as "What a Diff'rence a Day Makes," "Baby Get Lost," and "Trouble in Mind." Her two duets with South Carolina native Brook Benton, "A Rockin' Good Way" and "Baby (You've Got What It Takes)," also topped the charts.
- 2006: Ahmet Ertegun, Atlantic Records' co-founder, passed away at 83. He'd been in a coma since October 2006 after falling backstage during a Rolling Stones show and sustaining a head injury. He is credited with signing and promoting many Top 40 artists and bands, including Led Zeppelin, Aretha Franklin, and Otis Redding.
Other important events on Dec. 14 include Offset's birthday. As a former member of hip-hop trio Migos, he contributed to the production of many Top 40 hits, including "Bad and Boujee."