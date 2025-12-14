This Day in Top 40 History: December 14

Dec. 14 has shaped Top 40 history in many ways. On this day in 1968, Marvin Gaye's song "I Heard It Through the Grapevine" soared to the top of the Billboard Hot 100. This track became Gaye's first chart-topper in the U.S. and Motown Records' best-selling single in years and is probably the most acclaimed version of the song. Read on to discover notable events, such as album releases and birthdays, from this date.